Clear and warm to finish the week, afternoon highs reaching up into the upper 60s and even a few locations hitting the 70s. Winds have been out of the southeast with some breezy conditions through the afternoon hours with gust reaching up into the 20-30 MPH range. Tonight, lows will slide back down into the mid to upper 40s with cloud coverage increasing through the overnight hours.

Saturday, a weak cold front system will move across the state, dropping temperatures slightly with highs back down into the lower 60s and increase in the cloud coverage for the Concho Valley.

Next week, a stronger cold front is set to arrive into West Texas and the Concho Valley late Monday and into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Widespread rain can be expected with the system moving through the region, offering many in the Concho Valley the first measurable rainfall of the year. Rain totals will likely be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, with some heavier totals expected in thunderstorms.

Behind the cold front much colder air will move into the state, dropping the afternoon highs into the 50s and lows back below freezing to finish the workweek.