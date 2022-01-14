Near record heat across the Concho Valley as temperatures climbed into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Increased winds from the southwest coupled with drier conditions throughout the state lead to Red Flag Warning conditions this afternoon.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6PM on Saturday, increase will continue from the south this afternoon and evening switching from the north as the cold front moves through the region. Winds will gust up to 40 MPH at times.

Cold front will move into region overnight dropping temperatures nearly 30 degree going into extended weekend. Temperatures will quickly return to the mid 60s for both Sunday and MLK Day.

Temperatures will slowly crawl back up into 70s throughout next week. Another cold front will arrive by midweek dropping temperatures once again while also increasing some rain chances for the area as well.