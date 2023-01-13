Clear and cool across the Concho Valley, afternoon highs have reached up into the mid 60s for the region. Light winds and cool temperatures will continue into the evening with lows falling into the mid 30s overnight.

This weekend, winds will increase out of the south with gust during the afternoon hours reaching up to 30 miles per hour. That will kick off a warming trend through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Cloud coverage will also begin to increase for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will increase into the 70s for Sunday.

Next week, mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds will start out the week, but the next cold front will move into the region late Tuesday and into the early morning hours on Wednesday. That cold front will drop temperatures back down into the 60s. A couple of isolated showers will be possible with cold front’s arrival, but skies will clear out behind the front as it moves off to the east.