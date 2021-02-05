KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, February the 5th

A warm day with our highest temperatures in the mid 60s. Overnight are on the cold side due to the cold front with mid 30s for overnight lows. For the weekend temperatures warming up with highs in the mid 60s. We get one more warm day above average on Monday with 70s.

The next cold front is slow moving and takes its time to get to us. Tuesday we start to see some cooler air in the 50s. Cold air keeps pushing south leading to some days next week getting into the 40s for highs.