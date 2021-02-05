KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, February the 5th

Clear

San Angelo

53°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

56°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

55°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

54°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

52°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

A warm day with our highest temperatures in the mid 60s. Overnight are on the cold side due to the cold front with mid 30s for overnight lows. For the weekend temperatures warming up with highs in the mid 60s. We get one more warm day above average on Monday with 70s.

The next cold front is slow moving and takes its time to get to us. Tuesday we start to see some cooler air in the 50s. Cold air keeps pushing south leading to some days next week getting into the 40s for highs.

Friday

55° / 43°
Clear
Clear 0% 55° 43°

Saturday

68° / 34°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 3% 68° 34°

Sunday

74° / 48°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 1% 74° 48°

Monday

81° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 81° 39°

Tuesday

69° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 69° 40°

Wednesday

59° / 34°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 59° 34°

Thursday

47° / 21°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 47° 21°

53°

8 PM
Clear
0%
53°

50°

9 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

10 PM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

11 PM
Clear
1%
48°

48°

12 AM
Clear
1%
48°

48°

1 AM
Clear
1%
48°

48°

2 AM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

3 AM
Clear
3%
47°

47°

4 AM
Clear
4%
47°

46°

5 AM
Clear
4%
46°

45°

6 AM
Clear
5%
45°

44°

7 AM
Clear
3%
44°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
45°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
60°

61°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
61°

64°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

56°

7 PM
Clear
0%
56°

