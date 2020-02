Temperatures got warm this afternoon with a few mid 70s and plenty of sunshine. The warming trend continues into the weekend and next week. Saturday highs are in the 70s. Sunday highs are in the 80s. Monday highs are in the upper 70s. Overnight showers and a few storms roll through the Concho Valley.

Tuesday morning showers and storms will stick around. During Tuesday evening we will slowly dry out. Temperatures remain warm and in the upper 60s and low 70s later in the week.