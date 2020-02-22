KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, February the 21st

It was a cold start to the day with 30s but it warmed up nicely for the end of the day to low 50s. We continue to warm up as we go into the weekend. Saturday highs are in the low 60s with strong winds from the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour. We could see gust get up to 25 miles per hour. Sunday highs are in the low 70s and even strong winds. 15 to 20 miles per hour winds with gusts getting to 30 miles per hour so a windy end to the weekend.

Two cold fronts affect our temperatures next week. The first weak cold front comes through on Monday keeping us on the cooler side. The stronger cold front comes to the Concho Valley Tuesday bring back low 60s and even colder temps for the 50s.