KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, February the 19th

Clear

San Angelo

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Robert Lee

42°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Eldorado

39°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Mertzon

39°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Eden

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

A day finally above freeing with highs in the mid 40s with clear skies. This is allowing for the snow to melt and clear up roads. With everything melting be careful of ice falling off of buildings. Tonight is another below freezing low of mid 20s. It continues to warm up back to normal temperatures for this time of year. Saturday’s high is in the mid 50s and Sunday in the low 60s. Overnight a cold front brings lows back below freezing.

The cold air does not last long on Monday with low 60s. Highs get above average with upper 60s and a few areas seeing low 70s. Late Wednesday brings another front to the Concho Valley. Highs are cooling back down below average with mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Friday

41° / 25°
Clear
Clear 0% 41° 25°

Saturday

58° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 58° 40°

Sunday

59° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 59° 26°

Monday

59° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 59° 34°

Tuesday

65° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 65° 47°

Wednesday

67° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 67° 37°

Thursday

49° / 31°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 21% 49° 31°

40°

7 PM
Clear
2%
40°

36°

8 PM
Clear
2%
36°

33°

9 PM
Clear
2%
33°

30°

10 PM
Clear
2%
30°

28°

11 PM
Clear
2%
28°

28°

12 AM
Clear
2%
28°

27°

1 AM
Clear
3%
27°

27°

2 AM
Clear
6%
27°

27°

3 AM
Clear
5%
27°

27°

4 AM
Clear
6%
27°

27°

5 AM
Clear
6%
27°

27°

6 AM
Clear
6%
27°

26°

7 AM
Clear
6%
26°

27°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
27°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
33°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
40°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
45°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

56°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

53°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
53°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.