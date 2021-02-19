KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, February the 19th

A day finally above freeing with highs in the mid 40s with clear skies. This is allowing for the snow to melt and clear up roads. With everything melting be careful of ice falling off of buildings. Tonight is another below freezing low of mid 20s. It continues to warm up back to normal temperatures for this time of year. Saturday’s high is in the mid 50s and Sunday in the low 60s. Overnight a cold front brings lows back below freezing.

The cold air does not last long on Monday with low 60s. Highs get above average with upper 60s and a few areas seeing low 70s. Late Wednesday brings another front to the Concho Valley. Highs are cooling back down below average with mid 50s.