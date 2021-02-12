KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, February the 12th

Highs for today got to the upper 20s and cloudy skies. Overnight lows get down in the low 20s. Some patchy drizzle is expected overnight. The weekend is the active with a Winter Weather Warning in effect Saturday night through Monday afternoon.

Sunday night into Monday morning is the bulk of our snow. The Concho Valley could see 3 to 5 inches of snow.

Temperatures are in the low 20s for highs Sunday and Monday. Lows get down in the single digits. This makes wind chill even colder making it feel like below zero. Another chance for wintry precip. late Tuesday into Wednesday with another cold front. This front is not as cold but keeps in the 30s.