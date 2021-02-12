KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, February the 12th

Fog

San Angelo

23°F Fog Feels like 13°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

22°F Cloudy Feels like 14°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
19°F Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

23°F Cloudy Feels like 15°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

22°F Cloudy Feels like 13°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
19°F Cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

23°F Cloudy Feels like 13°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
20°F Cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Highs for today got to the upper 20s and cloudy skies. Overnight lows get down in the low 20s. Some patchy drizzle is expected overnight. The weekend is the active with a Winter Weather Warning in effect Saturday night through Monday afternoon.

Sunday night into Monday morning is the bulk of our snow. The Concho Valley could see 3 to 5 inches of snow.

Temperatures are in the low 20s for highs Sunday and Monday. Lows get down in the single digits. This makes wind chill even colder making it feel like below zero. Another chance for wintry precip. late Tuesday into Wednesday with another cold front. This front is not as cold but keeps in the 30s.

Friday

24° / 20°
Fog
Fog 0% 24° 20°

Saturday

31° / 18°
Cloudy
Cloudy 9% 31° 18°

Sunday

21° /
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 67% 21°

Monday

20° /
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 20°

Tuesday

36° / 18°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 36° 18°

Wednesday

29° / 13°
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers 34% 29° 13°

Thursday

42° / 23°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 42° 23°

24°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
24°

24°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
24°

23°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
23°

25°

10 PM
Cloudy
4%
25°

25°

11 PM
Cloudy
5%
25°

25°

12 AM
Cloudy
7%
25°

25°

1 AM
Cloudy
8%
25°

24°

2 AM
Cloudy
11%
24°

24°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
24°

24°

4 AM
Cloudy
13%
24°

23°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
23°

23°

6 AM
Cloudy
3%
23°

22°

7 AM
Cloudy
3%
22°

21°

8 AM
Cloudy
5%
21°

22°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
22°

24°

10 AM
Cloudy
7%
24°

26°

11 AM
Cloudy
5%
26°

26°

12 PM
Cloudy
5%
26°

28°

1 PM
Cloudy
4%
28°

29°

2 PM
Cloudy
3%
29°

29°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
29°

30°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
30°

30°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
30°

30°

6 PM
Cloudy
3%
30°

