The warming trend begin across the Concho Valley with most of the area getting above freezing for the first time in the past several days. Temperatures reached up into the 30s for afternoon highs and sunny skies helped to melt away some of the snow and ice. Tonight will return to frigid temperatures again with overnight lows in the teens.

This weekend the warming trend continue with afternoon highs in the 40s expected for Saturday and into the 50s for Sunday. Clear skies will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Temperatures going into next week will return closer to normal with afternoon highs in the 60s and lows back into the 30s, which is about where our average temperatures should be for this time of year.