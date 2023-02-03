Quiet weather pattern settles back into the Concho Valley with temperatures expected to increase for the weekend as winds increase out of the southwest. Temperatures reach up into the 50s for this afternoon with mostly clear skies throughout the area.

The weekend, temperatures will continue to creep up into the upper 50s and lower 60s for Saturday. Lower 70s expected on Sunday. Winds turn out of the southwest and could get pretty gusty for the late morning and early afternoon hours as peak wind gust reach up to 30 MPH.

The warm weather carries into next week, ahead of our next cold front expected to arrive on Tuesday. That will turn winds back out of the north, bring in some cooler air for the region, and produce isolated showers for both Tuesday and Wednesday.