Clouds rebuilding over the Concho Valley from the west as the area slowly digs out from under the cold air. Temperatures this afternoon peaked in the mid to upper 40s with winds still from the northeast. Tonight, overnight lows will drop into the 20s with clouds continuing to increase from the southeast.

Early Saturday morning some isolated showers could move into the eastern parts of the Concho Valley, temperatures at the surface will be below freezing increasing the chance for wintery precipitation. After sunrise, temperatures will begin to slowly climb above freezing and the clouds will begin to slide back off to the southeast allow for highs in the 40s.

High pressure strengthens over the southwestern United States allowing temperatures for West Texas to begin increasing Sunday and through the majority of next week.