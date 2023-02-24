Cold and cloudy across much of the state, with the northeasterly winds bringing down those afternoon highs by 20-25 degree in some locations. Temperatures really change budge all that much tonight with lows falling a few more degrees into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the area.

This weekend, temperatures slowly creeping back into the 60s for Saturday and 80s for Sunday. Winds will increase on Sunday ahead of our next frontal system. That will bring in the warmer temperatures and the moisture to fuel some storms into the evening hours. Storms that do develop will be at the tail in of the system and some the greatest concern with Sunday storms will be the strong winds and some possible hail.

Temperatures for next week with teeter back and forth between the 70s and 80s for highs as another system is poised to move through on Thursday.