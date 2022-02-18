A warm and quiet start to the weekend as temperatures slowly climb over the next several days. Clear skies across the majority of the state as high pressure continues to build into the region. Temperatures got up into the 50s across the Concho Valley, Winds will turn more out of the southwest and that will really accelerate the warm up through the weekend.

Saturday, could shape up as picture perfect kind for day. Great weather for any outdoor activities, so an excellent opportunity to check out Cactus Market Days.

Sunday, winds will start to increase from the southwest, with gust reaching up to 30 MPH. Temperatures will continue to heat up with afternoon highs getting into the 70s and 80s going into the work week.

President’s Day some isolated showers and storms will be possible as moisture increases from the southeast, but the warmer temperatures will persist through the beginning of the week.

Wednesday, the next strong cold front arrive in the state of Texas, temperatures will free fall behind the front as winds turn from the northwest. Increased chances for precipitations coupled with the colder temperatures could spell some winterly mix across the region through Wednesday and into the early morning hours on Thursday. This winter storm will not be nearly as widespread as the past system, isolated snow, sleet, and freezing rain could be possible.