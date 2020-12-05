KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, December the 4th

A warmer day with mid to upper 50s and a few high level clouds. Overnightlows are back in the upper 20s. The beginning of Saturday an upper atmosphere low moves across the Concho Valley. This low brings light rain chances, cloudy conditions and highs in the 50s. As the low moves East, the rest of the weekend will warm up and clear out.

Next week a warm quiet pattern for the second week of December. Highs are in the mid 60s and lows are staying above freezing. The warmest days are Wednesday and Thursday with a few places that could see low 70s for highs. Friday brings our next front with highs back to the 60s.