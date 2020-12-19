KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, December the 18th

A nice warmer day with highs back in the mid 60s. Overnight lows are even warm with 40s to start out Saturday.

The front on Saturday only brings cool air and winds from the North. Highs only get down to the upper 50s and one overnight low below freezing. After Saturday we see a couple of warm days with mid to upper 60s for highs. Monday and Tuesday could see a few low 70s for highs. Wednesday is our next low pressure system that moves across the state.

A dry line first moves across the Concho Valley bringing back dry air for the state. Then later the cold front moves through the state bringing back highs in the mid 50s.