A cool day compared to the past few days with highs only getting to the mid 70s. A few places in the Concho Valley did get to the low 70s. Overnight 30s come back for our lows and starting out the weekend. Cool air continues to come from the North bringing low 60s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday.

Mid to upper 50s are our highs for next week before another cold front. This front comes through on Wednesday that drops our highs back to low 50s. Then anther warm up comes back for the end of the week.