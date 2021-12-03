KLST Evening Forecast: Friday December 3rd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Miracle On Wellington

A hot end to the work week with temperatures near record highs across the area. Some locations hit the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs with overnight lows expected in the mid 50s for tonight. The morning did see some isolated showers move through the region from the southwest, conditions will remain mostly clear for this evening.

This weekend, cooler air starts to work into the Concho Valley pulling those afternoon highs back down into the 70s. Still above average for early December but away from the record heat levels. Some isolated showers will be possible as increased cloud coverage moves in from the southwest. Sunday a cold front arrive late, pulling down those temperatures even further and increase rain chances for the eastern parts of the Concho Valley. Places like Brady, Mason, and Coleman could see some rain while most of the area stays dry.

Next week, the weather roller coaster picks up as temperatures will be bounce back and forth between 60s and 70s for afternoon highs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Eldorado

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Mertzon

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Eden

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

San Angelo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Eldorado

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Mertzon

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Eden

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News