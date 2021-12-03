KLST Evening Forecast: Friday December 3rd

Weather

Miracle On Wellington

A hot end to the work week with temperatures near record highs across the area. Some locations hit the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs with overnight lows expected in the mid 50s for tonight. The morning did see some isolated showers move through the region from the southwest, conditions will remain mostly clear for this evening.

This weekend, cooler air starts to work into the Concho Valley pulling those afternoon highs back down into the 70s. Still above average for early December but away from the record heat levels. Some isolated showers will be possible as increased cloud coverage moves in from the southwest. Sunday a cold front arrive late, pulling down those temperatures even further and increase rain chances for the eastern parts of the Concho Valley. Places like Brady, Mason, and Coleman could see some rain while most of the area stays dry.

Next week, the weather roller coaster picks up as temperatures will be bounce back and forth between 60s and 70s for afternoon highs.

Clear

San Angelo

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Eldorado

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Mertzon

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Eden

64°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

San Angelo

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
