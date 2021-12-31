Some may be ringing out their clothes while ringing in the new year. Isolated showers and storms will continue to move eastward and into the Concho Valley this evening. Temperatures will kept slightly cooler for some parts of the Concho Valley, but in the southeast, locations were able to heat up into the upper 70s.

Tonight, cloud coverage will help to trap some of the warmth keeping temperatures in the mid 50s. Isolated showers and storms will move through the overnight hours, beginning to dry out going into tomorrow morning.

Saturday, the cold front will be arriving late in the evening dropping overnight lows in the lower 20s and upper teens. Take precautions for below freezing temperatures by bring outdoor pet and plants inside.

Next week, temperatures crawl back up into the 70s for afternoon high on Wednesday, before our next cold front knocks us back down into the 50s again.