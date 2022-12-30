Cloudy across the Concho Valley with some locations seeing a quick light rain through the morning and afternoon. Most showers were short lived, with rain totals either at Trace amounts or less than a tenth of an inch. Temperatures warmed up into the upper 50s and low 60s, as we get into the evening hours skies will clear out with overnight lows dipping back down into the low 40s and upper 30s.

New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will increase as we head into the weekend and just in time to ring in 2023. Afternoon highs will peak in the low 70s, temperatures will be running about 10-15 degrees above average. Midnight going into the New Year will slide back down into the mid 50s at the ball drops.

The warm temperatures continue for Sunday as the area increases into the mid to upper 70s.

Monday our next system will move into the region, that will pull down temperatures back into the 60s with some isolated rain chances. Winds will also increase as the low pressure system moves across the state.