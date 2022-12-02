A quick and short warm up for today as temperatures across much of the area soared into the mid and upper 70s. Some locations in the southwestern parts of the Concho Valley held on the cloud coverage a bit longer keeping those afternoon highs in the 60s instead. Our next cold front will move into the region overnight tonight and into the early morning hours on Saturday bring cooler temperatures and gusty winds out of the north.

The cooler temperatures will linger through the weekend with cloud coverage slowly increasing going into next week. Temperatures will slowly creep back up into the 70s with the return of some above average temperatures.

Another system is poised to move across the state by the middle of next week, while this system doesn’t bring the strong drop in temperatures it will increase the instability and produce some isolated and scattered showers for Wednesday and Thursday.