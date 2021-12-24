Above average temperatures for this Christmas Eve, temperatures topped out in the mid 80s across most of the state. Those temperatures will continue to linger into the overnight hours as well with lows falling into the mid 50s. Cloudy skies but most of those clouds have been higher level clouds and didn’t have a great impact on the temperatures.

Christmas Day will see record temperatures for the region. The record high in San Angelo is 79 degree and will likely be in the mid 80s once again. Those warm temperatures will remain in place through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Next week, slightly cooler as the upper level ridge begins to weaken over the eastern United States, that weakening will allow some cooler temperatures to begin to work into the state of Texas. Temperatures will slide back down into the 70s for afternoon highs, and overnight lows back into the 40s.