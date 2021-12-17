Rain chances will begin to increase through the evening and overnight hours as the cold front moves into the region. Temperatures this afternoon topped out in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies across most of the state. Tonight lows will drop into the 40s with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.

Saturday temperatures will stay much cooler with afternoon highs struggling to get up into the 50s with the mostly cloud skies persisting. As temperatures begin to drop overnight late Saturday going into the early morning hours on Sunday, a second round of rain showers will move into the area from the southwest. Temperatures will be near the freezing point between 5am and 9am, during that timeframe, locations across the Concho Valley could see a mix of rain and snow showers. Anyone getting out to church services early Sunday morning will want to take some extra precautions before hitting the road.

Sunday, temperatures will slowly warm above freezing as the morning progresses. Rain chances will begin to decrease throughout the day with skies clearing out going into the evening hours. Skies clearing will allow temperature to decrease back down into the 30s.

Next week, Skies will clear out and high pressure settles into the region and temperatures will climb back into the 60s to start the week and ending up closer to the low 80s for Christmas Eve.