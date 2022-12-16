Clouds increasing across the Concho Valley with moisture moving in from the west-southwest. Temperatures across the region struggled to reach up into the low 50s and upper 40s. The change in the pattern has started pulling down those average temperatures as the month balances out to closer to normal.

Cool and cloudy conditions will roll into the weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s continuing. Winds will start to increase for Sunday with gust up to 25 miles per hour during the afternoon hours.

Slight warmup heading into the workweek, with temperatures on Monday climbing back up into the 60s and closer to average, but the warm bump in the road won’t last long.

Tuesday and through next week towards Christmas a series of cold front will move into the region the second cold front on late Wednesday and early Thursday could usher in some of the coldest air of the season so far, as temperatures will drop in the low 40s and upper 30s for highs. Overnight lows close to the Christmas time frame will fall into the 10s and 20s for the area.