A windy afternoon for us across the Concho Valley for this Wednesday. Winds out of the west at 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Clear skies for our afternoon as well with the beautiful sun shining down on us. Though we’re still seeing pretty cool temperatures across the area with our afternoon highs only creeping into the mid to upper 50s. Cooler temps once again as we go into our overnight hours tonight with our lows dropping down into the upper 20s and low 30s for some very cold and below average temps. We continue clear skies into our nighttime hours and our winds shift now out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph becoming light and out of the southwest as we go further into the night.

Tomorrow for our Thursday we see similar conditions to today. Temps getting into the upper 50s again for afternoon highs with sunny conditions also. Still a fairly cool afternoon, seeing some more seasonable temps, perfect conditions for some sweaters. Winds finally calm down though as we go into tomorrow afternoon now out of the west around 5 mph. Going into our overnight hours we see some cloud coverage work its way into the area though we still see mostly clear skies overnight. Temps cool down once again but with some clouds in the sky we stay a little warmer. Lows still reaching freezing and some of us seeing those below freezing temps once again for those nighttime hours. Winds remaining calm but shifting now out of the north at 5 mph and becoming calm as we go further into our night.

To end our workweek we see even cooler temps across the Concho Valley as we see afternoon highs only reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll continue with some clouds in the sky throughout our afternoon as we experience mostly cloudy skies. Winds remain calm and out of the east northeast increasing to about 5 mph later into our morning and throughout our afternoon though returning back to calm after midnight. temps drop to the upper 20s and low 30s for our overnight lows for another cold night. We continue mostly cloudy skies overnight as well.

To start our weekend we see similar conditions as our Friday. Afternoon highs in the upper 40s and low 50s once again for another day to wear multiple layers as you head outdoors. Cloud coverage decreases a little as we see a bit more of the sky with mostly sunny skies. Winds remain calm for our afternoon and going into our evening though after midnight we see winds out of the south around 5 mph. Temps cool down going past sunset as we see low 30s for our overnight lows. Continuing partly skies as we go into those overnight hours as well.

To end our weekend we see temps start to increase with afternoon highs increasing to the mid 50s across the area. Seeing mostly cloudy skies again throughout our afternoon and winds increase out of the south at 5-15 mph decreasing to about 10 mph into our overnight hours. We see partly cloudy skies overnight and temps drop into the low 40s, though warmer than what we have seen.