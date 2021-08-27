KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, August the 27th

A nice end to the week with a clouds but mostly clear skies. Highs across the Concho Valley got to the mid 90s. A light breeze from the South East at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Overnight we cool down to the low 70s. A few areas see upper 60s for overnight lows.

The end of the week we see some change to our weather pattern. We add some cloud cover and a few degrees cooler. Highs are closer to the low 90s. One thing to watch is the possibility of a tropical disturbance forming along Yucatan Peninsula. Tropical Depression Nine is going to build in strength to Hurricane status. Models are currently showing Louisiana. This could bring rain to the state and the Concho Valley.

