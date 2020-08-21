KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, August the 21st

For the end of the week triple digits come back with late showers. Saturday triple digits for highs and some late showers in the evening. Next week we watch the Gulf of Mexico with tropical storms that can effect each other and affect our area.

Tropical Storm Laura is still out in the Atlantic and is expected to move into the Gulf by Tuesday. That storm is expected to stay on the Western coast of Florida. Tropical storm 14 is is south of Mexico and will get to the Gulf by Monday. Tropical storm 14’s path is expected to make landfall on the coast of Texas. This will bring some clouds and slight chances of rain to the Concho Valley.