KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, August the 21st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the end of the week triple digits come back with late showers. Saturday triple digits for highs and some late showers in the evening. Next week we watch the Gulf of Mexico with tropical storms that can effect each other and affect our area.

Tropical Storm Laura is still out in the Atlantic and is expected to move into the Gulf by Tuesday. That storm is expected to stay on the Western coast of Florida. Tropical storm 14 is is south of Mexico and will get to the Gulf by Monday. Tropical storm 14’s path is expected to make landfall on the coast of Texas. This will bring some clouds and slight chances of rain to the Concho Valley.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.