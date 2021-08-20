KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, August the 20th

Temperatures are below average but still warm. Highs are in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s. Clear skies and a nice breeze from the South at 10 to 15 miles per hour. We stay in this quiet below average temperatures pattern until next week. At the surface and upper atmosphere no big changes are coming down the line. An upper atmosphere high keeps temperatures getting to hot and staying at average or a few degree below.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Generally clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eden

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

