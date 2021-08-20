KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, August the 20th

Temperatures are below average but still warm. Highs are in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s. Clear skies and a nice breeze from the South at 10 to 15 miles per hour. We stay in this quiet below average temperatures pattern until next week. At the surface and upper atmosphere no big changes are coming down the line. An upper atmosphere high keeps temperatures getting to hot and staying at average or a few degree below.
San Angelo77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Robert Lee76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eldorado74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Generally clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Mertzon75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eden75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
