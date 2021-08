A few clouds helped most of the highs across the Concho Valley in the 90s. Highs got to the upper 90s for the Northern counties and a few mid 90s along I-10. Overnight lows cool down to the mid 70s.

Winds play a factor on bringing in moisture from the Gulf. This could bring isolated showers on Sunday of next weekend. The rain and cloud cover helps with our highs. Low 90s are expected with the rain chances and cloud cover of next week.