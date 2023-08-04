Triple digits continuing across the state of Texas, including us here in the Concho Valley. Skies have been blue and we’ve just been seeing sunny conditions. Winds have been out of the south southeast around 10 mph. As we go into the evening our temps will cool to the upper 70s and possible lower 80s. Skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow afternoon we will see highs right back in the triple digits. We will see excessive heat warnings across the majority of our area. Skies will be sunny and clear again. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight conditions will actually change a bit, we will see some clouds push into the area, making for some mostly cloudy skies. Temps will cool to the upper 70s and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.