Temperatures continued to climb into the 90s today across the Concho Valley. Clouds developed over some of the central and southern portions of the area. Though rainfall is not entirely out of the question, these clouds will dissipate after sunset. Light winds shift to the south as it turns to night, causing the lows to be a bit warmer than normal.

The temperatures for Sunday and Monday are forecasted above average, and are expected to be in the mid to high 90s.

As we get into the next workweek, starting late Monday, a cold front makes it’s way to our area. This should result in scattered showers that are expected to last until Wednesday. This will give us a break from the highs being in the 90s, and will bring it down to the mid 80s. Similar conditions expected to continue into next weekend.