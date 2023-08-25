Another day with triple digit heat across our area. Afternoon highs raised to 103 degrees here in San Angelo. Skies started the morning mostly sunny, though once again as we’ve followed through into our late afternoon hours we’ve seen some clouds and isolated showers pop up into the Concho Valley. As we go into our evening our temps will cool to the low to mid 70s for our overnight lows. Skies and storms will start to clear through the night as well.

Temps will be very similar for our afternoon tomorrow if not a degree or two hotter. Skies will see the same pattern that they have for these past several days with clouds and isolated storms popping up through the later afternoon hours. Temps will be in the 70s again for lows. Skies will clear overnight again for us again here in the Concho Valley.