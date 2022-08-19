Scattered showers throughout the Concho Valley, developed during the late morning hours. That increased cloud coverage throughout the region keeping those afternoon temperatures a bit lower as well. Temperatures topped out in the 80-90s. Some locations in the northeast stayed fairly dry and was able to climb up into the 90s, but most of the area peaked in the 80s as rain started falling.

This weekend will see another round of isolated showers and storms across the state, with temperatures warming up into mid 90s for those that don’t get the afternoon rain.

Next week, increased moisture from the northwest will result in widespread showers and storms for much of Texas and the Concho Valley. Heavy rains will be from the Concho Valley up to the northeast along the Red River. Heavy rains could result in some increase flooding risk as the past several months have left the area parched and slow to absorb rain quickly. Increased rain chances will remain through midweek, and begin to decrease heading into next weekend.