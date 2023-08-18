Another day of record breaking heat across the state of Texas. We reached an afternoon high of 108 degrees here in San Angelo which surpasses our previous daily record of 107 degrees. Skies have been mostly sunny with clouds building into the area through the later afternoon hours. As we go into our evening our temps will drop to the mid to upper 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear.

As we look to our weekend we will see afternoon highs a degree or two cooler than what we saw on this Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon, but we will see clouds through the later hours of our Saturday. Temps cool right back to the mid to upper 70s for the lows through the night. Skies will be mostly clear.