Once again, the record book take another hit as afternoon highs soar up to 107 in San Angelo breaking the old record of 106. The heat continues across the Concho Valley with those rain chances staying off to the northwest. Lows will fall back into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Mostly clear skies are expected to persist through the evening and the weekend, setting up some fantastic sky watching weather during the overnight hours for anyone hoping to see some of the Perseid Meteor shower that peaks this weekend.

Hot and dry conditions will continue through the weekend and into next week with no significant relief in sight.