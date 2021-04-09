KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, April the 9th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

End of the week temperatures warm back up in the mid 90s. Lows will be cooler due to a cold front. This cold front comes through overnight. This gives a cool start to the weekend and highs in the low 80s.

Sunday warms back to the upper 80s and a few low 90s. Monday another front brings back cool temperatures to the low 80s. The cool temperatures stay around in the 70s with cloud cover as well. Rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday are slight adding to cooling down our highs next week. The moisture continues into the end of next week with more rain chances on Thursday and Friday. This week will be cloudy and cool with slight rain chances.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 49°

Saturday

81° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 55°

Sunday

94° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 94° 60°

Monday

78° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 78° 52°

Tuesday

71° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 71° 55°

Wednesday

71° / 54°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 71° 54°

Thursday

71° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 71° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

86°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

80°

9 PM
Clear/Wind
0%
80°

74°

10 PM
Clear
0%
74°

71°

11 PM
Clear
0%
71°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

64°

1 AM
Clear
0%
64°

61°

2 AM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

3 AM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

4 AM
Clear
0%
57°

54°

5 AM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

6 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

7 AM
Clear
0%
50°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

64°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°
Sunny

San Angelo

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
48°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
17 mph NW
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

88°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
49°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
17 mph NW
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

88°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.