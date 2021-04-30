KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, April the 30th

Another cloudy day across the Concho Valley. Light showers have moved across the area but we are not done with the rain chances yet. Overnight more rain moves back into our area. The rain and a few storms stay for Saturday. Highs get to the upper 60s with some cool downs with areas that see showers adn storms.

Sunday and Monday completely different from Saturday. It drys out and highs get to the low 90s. A cold front brings highs back to normal for this time of year. The cold front is dry and only bringing low 80s.