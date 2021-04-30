KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, April the 30th

Weather

Another cloudy day across the Concho Valley. Light showers have moved across the area but we are not done with the rain chances yet. Overnight more rain moves back into our area. The rain and a few storms stay for Saturday. Highs get to the upper 60s with some cool downs with areas that see showers adn storms.

Sunday and Monday completely different from Saturday. It drys out and highs get to the low 90s. A cold front brings highs back to normal for this time of year. The cold front is dry and only bringing low 80s.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

63° / 60°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 63° 60°

Saturday

66° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 66° 56°

Sunday

90° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 90° 62°

Monday

90° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 90° 57°

Tuesday

75° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 75° 51°

Wednesday

83° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 83° 59°

Thursday

82° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 82° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
63°

62°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

62°

11 PM
Cloudy
21%
62°

62°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
62°

62°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
62°

62°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
62°

61°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
61°

62°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
62°

62°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
62°

61°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
61°

61°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
61°

61°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
61°

62°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
62°

63°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
63°

63°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
63°

63°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
92%
63°

64°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
64°

65°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
65°

64°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
64°

65°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
65°

65°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
65°

65°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
65°

64°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
64°
Cloudy

San Angelo

64°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
60°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
86%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
