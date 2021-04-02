KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, April the 2nd

Weather

A cool and windy day for Friday. Temperatures got to the low 70s and winds were 15 to 20 miles per hour. Winds stay strong overnight with lows in the upper 50s. The rest of the week is a quiet weather pattern of low 70s and partly cloudy skies. The weekend gets to the mid 70s. A slight chance for isolated showers on Saturday. These showers will quickly pop up and dissipate with most not seeing any rain.

Next week the Concho Valley starts to see warmer air. Highs are in the mid 80s. Plenty of sunshine allows for temperatures to get into the upper 80s.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

71° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 52°

Saturday

70° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 70° 55°

Sunday

71° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 18% 71° 53°

Monday

82° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 82° 59°

Tuesday

91° / 62°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 6% 91° 62°

Wednesday

91° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 91° 56°

Thursday

90° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 90° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

68°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

9 PM
Clear
0%
66°

63°

10 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

11 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
58°

56°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
55°

54°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
54°

54°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
54°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
53°

53°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
53°

56°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
56°

58°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
58°

62°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

63°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

67°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

68°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
69°

69°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
69°

68°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
68°
Sunny

San Angelo

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
19 mph SSE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
52°F Clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
19 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
50°F A few passing clouds. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
19 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Mertzon

69°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 69°
Wind
21 mph SSE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and clear this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
50°F Windy and clear this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
19 mph SSE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
