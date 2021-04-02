KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, April the 2nd

A cool and windy day for Friday. Temperatures got to the low 70s and winds were 15 to 20 miles per hour. Winds stay strong overnight with lows in the upper 50s. The rest of the week is a quiet weather pattern of low 70s and partly cloudy skies. The weekend gets to the mid 70s. A slight chance for isolated showers on Saturday. These showers will quickly pop up and dissipate with most not seeing any rain.

Next week the Concho Valley starts to see warmer air. Highs are in the mid 80s. Plenty of sunshine allows for temperatures to get into the upper 80s.