Mid 90s for highs today and plenty of sunshine making it a warm end to the week. Saturday early in the day a cold front brings a cool down with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The cool temps on last till Sunday morning. A low pressure brings warm temperatures from the south.

The low pressure sits over the northern part of the state and another in Mexico. Southerly flowing winds bring upper 90s and the possibility of getting to 100.