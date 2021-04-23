KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, April the 23rd

Mostly cloudy started out our day but are clearing as we head into the evenig. Highs got to the low 80s for the western part of the Concho Valley. The eastern part of the area say a few showers and storms pass through. This kept temperatures a bit cooler in the 70s. Overnight lows get down to the mid 50s.

Saturday has a slight cool down of upper 70s. Next week we setup for a warm and quiet weather pattern. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. A few areas could get into the low 90s. A dry line and cold front brings our next rain Tuesday. With the warm air we could possibly see another round of strong storms. The timing of these storms is late Tuesday and possibly staying into Wednesday morning.