KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, April the 23rd

Mostly cloudy started out our day but are clearing as we head into the evenig. Highs got to the low 80s for the western part of the Concho Valley. The eastern part of the area say a few showers and storms pass through. This kept temperatures a bit cooler in the 70s. Overnight lows get down to the mid 50s.

Saturday has a slight cool down of upper 70s. Next week we setup for a warm and quiet weather pattern. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. A few areas could get into the low 90s. A dry line and cold front brings our next rain Tuesday. With the warm air we could possibly see another round of strong storms. The timing of these storms is late Tuesday and possibly staying into Wednesday morning.

Sunny

San Angelo

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
19 mph W
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph WNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
19 mph W
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
11 mph WSW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
