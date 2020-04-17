KLST Evening Forecast: Friday , April the 17th

A cloudy and cold end to the week. The highs only got to 65 early in the day before the cold front brought cooler air. Throughout the day temperatures kept getting cooler bringing us down to lows getting in the mid 40s.

The weekend warm temperatures and rain chances come back. Saturday night and Sunday morning we will see a few showers and storms. Some of these storms will be strong with strong winds and more rainfall.

Next week upper 80s and a few 90s for highs throughout the week. Late Tuesday and Wednesday another round of showers and storms come to the Concho Valley.