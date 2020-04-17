Breaking News
LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Friday briefing

KLST Evening Forecast: Friday , April the 17th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cloudy and cold end to the week. The highs only got to 65 early in the day before the cold front brought cooler air. Throughout the day temperatures kept getting cooler bringing us down to lows getting in the mid 40s.

The weekend warm temperatures and rain chances come back. Saturday night and Sunday morning we will see a few showers and storms. Some of these storms will be strong with strong winds and more rainfall.

Next week upper 80s and a few 90s for highs throughout the week. Late Tuesday and Wednesday another round of showers and storms come to the Concho Valley.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.