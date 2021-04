Its been a cloudy, Friday. Temperatures were in the low to mid 60s as the cold front has moved south. The southern parts of the Concho Valley saw warm temperatures of 70s before the front. Lows get down to the mid 40s.

The cold front Saturday brings highs back down to the low 60s. A small warm up on Monday in the upper 60s before another cold front on Tuesday. After the cold front temperatures slowly get back to normal for this time of year. Rain chances are coming back for the end of next week.