KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, April the 10th

A nice end to the week with plenty of sunshine and warm upper 70s. A few showers and storms push through the Concho Valley overnight. A slight risk of severe thunderstorms is possible Saturday as a low pressure moves East. The biggest threats are hail and strong winds. Sunday it dries out but stays warm with upper 70s.

Next week will feel cooler due to a high pressure over Utah and Wyoming. The high pressure has our winds coming from the North. Highs get down to the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. A chilly week with plenty of sunshine.

Poppies blooming in Christoval, Ken Haase

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.