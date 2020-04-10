KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, April the 10th

A nice end to the week with plenty of sunshine and warm upper 70s. A few showers and storms push through the Concho Valley overnight. A slight risk of severe thunderstorms is possible Saturday as a low pressure moves East. The biggest threats are hail and strong winds. Sunday it dries out but stays warm with upper 70s.

Next week will feel cooler due to a high pressure over Utah and Wyoming. The high pressure has our winds coming from the North. Highs get down to the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. A chilly week with plenty of sunshine.