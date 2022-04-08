A great weather day across the Concho Valley with afternoon highs in the 70s, light winds, and clear skies. Those conditions will continue into the evening hours with overnight lows in the 40s.

Saturday, winds will begin to increase from the southwest with gust up to 30 MPH, those gusty winds coupled with drier conditions and lower relative humidity values have prompted Red Flag Warnings for the entire Concho Valley from 12PM until 7PM on Saturday.

Warming trend will continue into the weekend and early next week as afternoon high max out in the mid 90s.

Monday and Tuesday will feature some isolated chances for the showers and storms but the bulk of the rain will stay out of the local area and just off to the northeast.

Wednesday, a cold front will move into the region dropping those afternoon highs back down into the 80s, still above average for this time of year.

T-Minus 2 years until a solar eclipse occurs over the state of Texas, the path of totality will pass through the southeastern parts of the Concho Valley. Locations like Mason, Junction, and Brady sitting under the path. Time of totality will be just less than 4 minutes.