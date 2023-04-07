A slower warm up today as cloud cover and light winds kept things around the upper 50s for most of the morning. Things are shaping up to have a bit of a warmer evening with more cloudy conditions on the way and perhaps an isolated rain shower or two for the area with highs quickly jumping into the 60s.

With the help of those southeasterly winds a lot more moisture is looking to make its way into the Concho valley tonight as lows will drop back down into those 40s overnight.

Saturday things start to clear up just in time for second week of the 91st San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Its a great day to get out to the fair grounds and enjoy the perfect weekend weather.