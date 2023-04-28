Winds increased last night and we’ve seen them out of the north around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. With our max gust so far for San Angelo being 44 mph. We’ve also seen some mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. As we go into the evening temps will drop to the mid 40s for our overnight lows. Winds will be out of the north and at 20-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph and decreasing to 10-15 mph after we pass midnight. Skies will transition from mostly cloudy to mostly clear.

As we start our weekend our temps will take a fall as compared to what we saw today. Afternoon highs for Saturday will only reach the low to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the north northwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Skies will be sunny. Overnight temps drop to the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-15 mph and shifting out of the south later into the night. Skies remain clear overnight as well.

For our Sunday we see afternoon highs raise back into the 90s as we see some above average temps. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-15 mph. Skies will be sunny once again. Overnight temps will only drop down to the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Skies will be mostly clear.