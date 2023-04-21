Afternoon highs dropped a bit for our afternoon as compared to what we saw yesterday. Highs maxed out in the upper 70s to low 80s for the Concho Valley. Winds have been out of the north northwest at around 10 mph. We’ve also seen clear skies through our Friday. For our overnight hours we’ll see temps drop to the low 50s for lows. Skies will remain clear through the evening and winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph and as we pass midnight these winds will shift out of the southeast.

Temperatures will increase for our Saturday afternoon with highs back into the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies will be sunny through the morning and afternoon, but cloud coverage will start to increase through the later afternoon hours. Some isolated showers will pop up across the Concho Valley into the evening hours. Temps overnight drop to the upper 40s for lows. The possibility for seeing a shower increases overnight for the area as skies remain cloudy. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph with stronger gusts throughout any thunderstorms as they develop.