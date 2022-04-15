Toasty across the region as we head into your Easter Weekend, temperatures this afternoon soared into the mid 90s for much of the viewing area. Skies did see some slight increase to cloud coverage to break up the clear blue skies. Winds will stay out of the southwest at 10-15 MPH through the evening with lows sliding back into the mid 60s.

Saturday, winds will turn out of the northeast, and some of the northern locations could see relief from heat. Temperatures will top out in the 80s for the northern counties, while further south afternoon highs will remain in the 90s.

Easter Sunday, starts off with temperatures in the 60s for those planning your Easter attire for services. Temperatures will quickly heat up into the 90s during the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Next week, temperatures cooler off slightly as a weak front pushes into the state, but that will also bring some general instability for the chance at isolated showers and storms throughout the week.