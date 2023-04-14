Temperatures soared into the upper 80s and low 90s across the Concho Valley this afternoon with mostly clear skies. Above average temperatures will linger into the evening and overnight hours with lows staying in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Great rodeo weather on this last weekend of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo as the clear skies and warm temperatures will continue into the weekend. Late Saturday a cold front will push into the region with temperatures taking a slight dip.

Early next week, moisture will move into from the west with some isolated showers possible for both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will return back to the low 90s by mid week as the clouds break up and move off to the east.