KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday November 7th

A spectacular Sunday as clear skies and seasonal temperatures settle into the Concho Valley. Temperatures started out in the mid 40s and warmed up into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the area.

This pleasant weather pattern will continue into the work week as well with similar conditions expected on Monday. Winds will pick up a bit on Monday with southerly winds of 10-15 MPH and gust getting up to the 25 MPH at times.

Tuesday will see some increased cloud coverage move through the region, which might help the temperatures slightly cooler. No rain expected, but could look kind of dreary with widespread clouds.

Wednesday will be breezy once again ahead of a cold front expected to arrive in Texas on Veteran’s Day. The clouds and rain from the cold front will stay off to the east of the area closer to I-35 and the Metroplex.

Sunny

San Angelo

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

